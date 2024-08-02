Wasaho Cree Nation Weather: Cool and Cloudy with Showers Expected

A Chilly, Windy Day for Wasaho Cree Nation

This morning, Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 16.4°C. The humidity is high at 85%, making the air feel a bit damp. Winds are coming from the west at 17 km/h, with gusts reaching 28 km/h. Visibility is good at 16 km, despite the clouds.

The forecast for today calls for mainly cloudy conditions with a 60% chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon. The temperature will only reach a high of 18°C, and the wind will shift to the northwest, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The UV index is moderate at 4, so while some sun might peek through, it’s not a day for heavy sun exposure.

Evening and Weekend: Rainy and Cool

Tonight, expect the skies to remain mainly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers this evening. Rain is expected to begin late tonight as winds continue from the northwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a chilly 7°C, making for a cold and rainy night.

Saturday will bring more cloud cover with a 60% chance of morning showers. Winds will pick up again, with gusts up to 60 km/h from the northwest, and the high will only reach 14°C. The night will see increasing cloudiness, with a low of 6°C.

Sunday looks to be cloudy with a high of 14°C, but the skies will clear by nightfall, with temperatures dipping to 5°C. Monday will bring sunshine, but the cool trend continues with a high of 14°C and clear skies overnight.

What to Wear: Layer Up and Stay Dry

Given the cool temperatures and the likelihood of rain, dressing in layers and bringing rain gear is essential. A warm jacket will also be necessary, especially with the brisk winds expected throughout the weekend.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Wasaho Cree Nation experiences some of the coldest weather in Ontario during the winter months? While today’s weather is just a taste of the cooler conditions, it’s a reminder of the more extreme cold that will come later in the year.