Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: Clear Skies and Weekend Showers

A Sunny Start to the Day in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

This morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to clear skies with a temperature of 18°C at the Dryden Airport. Humidity is at 70%, giving the air a comfortable feel, while the wind is light from the west-northwest at 9 km/h. With visibility at 16 km, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful day.

As the day progresses, the skies will remain sunny with temperatures climbing to a high of 27°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The wind will pick up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near noon. The UV index is high at 7, so sunscreen is a must if you’re heading outside.

Tonight and Weekend: A Mix of Clear Skies and Showers

Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear, but clouds may roll in before morning, bringing a 40% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The temperature will drop to a mild 16°C, and the winds will calm down, becoming light early this evening.

Saturday starts off cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. However, by the afternoon, the skies will clear to a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h in the morning, adding a cool breeze to the day.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly cooler, with a high of 23°C. The night will bring clear skies and a low of 9°C, so you might want to bring a light jacket if you’re out late.

What to Wear: Light and Layered

Today’s warm weather calls for light clothing, but with a chance of showers and cooler temperatures at night, a light jacket or sweater would be wise for evening plans.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Dryden is known for its clear summer nights, making it a great spot for stargazing? With clear skies expected tonight, it might be the perfect evening to look up and enjoy the stars.