Toronto Weather: Cloudy Skies with a Risk of Showers and Thunderstorms

A Cloudy Day Ahead with Afternoon Thunderstorms

Toronto is set to experience mostly cloudy conditions today, with a high of 26°C. There’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. The humidity will make it feel warmer, with a humidex reading of 35°C, so be prepared for some muggy weather. Winds will be light, coming from the west at around 10 km/h, and the UV index is high at 8, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Evening Forecast: Showers Possible, but Cooler Temperatures

Tonight, the clouds will persist, and there’s a 40% chance of showers, with a low temperature of 21°C. The risk of thunderstorms continues into the evening, but the weather will clear up overnight, leading to a cooler and clearer start to the weekend.

Looking Ahead: A Mix of Clouds and Sun for the Weekend

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 27°C, but the skies will start to clear by evening. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with a high of 26°C, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities. The temperatures will stay mild through the start of next week, with highs around 24°C to 27°C.

What to Wear: Light Layers and an Umbrella

Given the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, it’s a good idea to carry an umbrella or a light rain jacket. With high humidity, breathable clothing will help you stay comfortable. Sunscreen is essential, especially during the afternoon when the UV index is at its peak.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Toronto’s highest temperature on this date was a sizzling 34.8°C in 2007? While today’s weather isn’t breaking any records, it’s a reminder that summer in Toronto can bring some extreme heat.