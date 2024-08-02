Thunder Bay Weather: Heat Warning in Effect as Temperatures Soar

A Sizzling Day Ahead in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under a heat warning today, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 28°C and 31°C. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter, with humidex values ranging from 36 to 38. The current temperature is a cool 16°C, but don’t be fooled—things will heat up quickly as the day progresses.

The skies are mainly clear, with a light west-northwest wind at 6 km/h. This morning, the wind will pick up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, providing a bit of relief from the oppressive heat. The UV index is high at 7, so be sure to protect your skin if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight and Weekend Forecast: Cooling Down

Relief is on the way as a cooler airmass is expected to move in tonight. The temperature will drop to a low of 15°C under clear skies, with the wind becoming light in the evening.

Saturday will bring increasing cloudiness in the morning, with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The evening will be clear and cooler, with a low of 12°C.

Sunday and Monday look sunny and more comfortable, with highs of 24°C and 23°C respectively, and nighttime lows dipping to 10°C and 9°C.

Health Advisory: Stay Safe in the Heat

The ongoing heat event poses a significant health risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with physical or mental health issues. To stay safe, drink plenty of water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures can rise dangerously high in a short period.

What to Wear: Light and Breathable

Today’s extreme heat calls for lightweight, breathable clothing. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re outside. For the cooler evenings, a light jacket or sweater might be handy.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that heat warnings are issued when temperature or humidity levels pose a significant risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke? Today’s conditions are a perfect example of why these warnings are so crucial for public health.