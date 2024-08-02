Sioux Lookout Weather: Clear Skies and a Breezy Day Ahead

A Sunny Start to the Day in Sioux Lookout

This morning in Sioux Lookout, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 18.1°C. The humidity is at 69%, making it feel comfortable outside, and the wind is coming from the northwest at 13 km/h. The barometric pressure is rising, currently at 101.6 kPa, indicating stable weather for now. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, so it’s a great day to be outdoors.

The forecast for today promises sunny skies with temperatures rising to a high of 27°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. Winds will pick up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h this morning. The UV index is 7, which is considered high, so make sure to protect yourself from the sun if you’re out during peak hours.

Tonight and Weekend: A Mix of Clear Skies and Possible Showers

Tonight, the weather will remain clear into the evening, but clouds will start to move in after midnight, bringing a 40% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm before morning. The temperature will drop to a low of 15°C, and the winds will become light early this evening.

Saturday morning may start with clouds and a 40% chance of showers, along with a risk of thunderstorms. However, the weather will clear up by the afternoon, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The evening will bring clear skies and cooler temperatures, with a low of 10°C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22°C, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The night will be clear and cool, with temperatures dipping to 8°C.

What to Wear: Light Clothing and an Umbrella

For today, light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable in the warm weather, but keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for possible showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning. With cooler nights expected, consider bringing a light jacket if you’re out late.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North”? With its clear skies tonight, it might be a great time to enjoy some stargazing in this beautiful part of Ontario.