Montreal Weather: Hot and Humid with Thunderstorms on the Horizon

Sweltering Heat and Possible Storms for Montreal

Montreal is in for a hot day today with temperatures soaring to a high of 30°C, but it will feel even hotter with a humidex of 39°C. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with winds blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h. The UV index is high, so be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re out and about.

Evening Forecast: Staying Warm with a Slight Chance of Showers

Tonight, temperatures will only drop to a low of 24°C, and skies will remain partly cloudy. There’s a 30% chance of showers early in the evening, with the possibility of a thunderstorm, so keep an eye out for sudden changes in the weather.

Weekend Weather: Clouds and Showers Ahead

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 28°C, and Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers. Expect temperatures around 28°C, cooling down to 19°C at night as the showers continue into Monday.

What to Wear: Light and Prepared

With the heat and humidity, light and breathable clothing is a must. If you’re heading out this evening, consider bringing a light jacket or umbrella in case those showers materialize.

Fun Weather Fact

Montreal’s hottest recorded temperature on this date was a scorching 34.4°C back in 1975. While today’s forecast isn’t quite that extreme, it’s still a reminder of the city’s summer heatwaves.