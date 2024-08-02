Kenora Weather: Clear Skies with a Hint of Weekend Showers

A Beautiful Day in Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Surrounding Areas

This morning, Kenora and the surrounding areas are enjoying clear skies with a comfortable temperature of 19.2°C. The humidity is at 66%, making it feel pleasant outside. Winds from the northwest at 12 km/h are helping to keep the air fresh, and the barometric pressure is steady at 101.8 kPa, showing a rising trend. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities.

As the day progresses, expect sunny skies with temperatures rising to a high of 27°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The northwest wind will pick up to 20 km/h, providing a refreshing breeze. The UV index is at 7, so sunscreen is a must if you’re spending time outdoors.

Evening and Weekend Outlook: Possible Showers and Thunderstorms

Tonight, the weather remains mostly clear, but there’s a 40% chance of showers before morning, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm. The temperature will drop to a low of 16°C.

Saturday brings a mix of weather, with a 40% chance of morning showers and a risk of thunderstorms. However, skies will clear in the afternoon, with a high of 25°C and a humidex of 27. The wind will be light after a morning breeze from the northeast at 20 km/h. Sunday promises sunny skies with a high of 24°C, making it an excellent day for outdoor plans.

What to Wear: Layers and Rain Gear Just in Case

Today and throughout the weekend, light clothing will keep you comfortable during the day. Keep a light jacket and an umbrella handy for Saturday morning in case those showers and thunderstorms appear.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Kenora is known for its beautiful summer sunsets over Lake of the Woods? With clear skies expected, tonight might be a perfect time to catch one!