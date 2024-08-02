Fort Frances Weather: Warm and Sunny with Weekend Showers

A Sunny and Breezy Day in Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Red Gut First Nation

This morning, Fort Frances is waking up to a temperature of 17°C, with the weather conditions currently not observed but generally clear. The humidity is high at 97%, making it feel quite moist outside. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 6 km/h, with barometric pressure at 101.8 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather ahead.

As the day progresses, expect sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of 28°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The wind will pick up, becoming north at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h by this morning. The UV index is very high at 8, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re heading outdoors.

Tonight and Weekend: Clear Skies Followed by Possible Showers

Tonight, the skies will remain clear, and the wind will calm down, becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a mild 15°C, making for a pleasant night.

Saturday will start with increasing cloudiness early in the morning, bringing a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 32, making it feel quite warm and sticky. Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a low of 12°C.

Sunday looks sunny with a high of 25°C, perfect for outdoor activities. However, the start of the next week will bring more clouds, with a high of 22°C on Monday.

What to Wear: Light and Prepared for Rain

Today’s sunny and warm weather calls for light clothing, but with showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday, it’s wise to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy. For cooler nights, consider a light jacket or sweater.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Fort Frances holds an annual Canadian Bass Championship? With sunny weather expected this weekend, it’s a great time to enjoy some fishing in the area.