Winnipeg Weather: Warm Summer Day with Possible Thunderstorms

Winnipeg Weather Overview for August 1, 2024

Today in Winnipeg, residents can expect warm summer weather with a high reaching 28°C. The day will start off with mostly sunny skies, but as the afternoon progresses, there’s a 40% chance of isolated thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h, gradually increasing to 30 km/h by the evening, adding a bit of a breeze to the warm conditions. The barometric pressure is currently at 100.9 kPa and steady, while the humidity is at 62%, making it feel a bit more humid than usual.

What to Expect in the Coming Days

Tomorrow, the weather will remain warm but slightly cooler with a high of 26°C. The chance of thunderstorms will persist, with a 50% likelihood of scattered storms throughout the day. Winds will shift to the south at 25 km/h, maintaining a breezy atmosphere. Looking ahead to the weekend, the trend of warm temperatures and sporadic thunderstorms will continue, so it’s advisable to keep an eye on the sky and stay prepared for sudden weather changes.

Historical Weather for August 1

On this day in Winnipeg’s weather history, the record high was 35.0°C, set in 1947. The record low for this date is a chilly 7.8°C, recorded in 1974. Today’s temperatures are comfortably warm, staying well within the typical range for early August.

What to Wear

With warm temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms, dressing in lightweight, breathable clothing is a good idea. Keep a light jacket or raincoat handy in case of sudden showers or storms, especially later in the day. If you’re heading out in the evening, be prepared for breezy conditions as well.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is known for its extreme weather, often experiencing both very hot summers and extremely cold winters? The city’s weather is heavily influenced by its continental climate, leading to significant temperature fluctuations and a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year.