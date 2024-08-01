Thunder Bay Heat Warning: Scorching Temperatures Persist Through Friday

Heat Warning Continues

As of 6:08 AM EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2024, a heat warning remains in effect for Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. The region is currently under the grip of a hot and humid airmass, driving humidex values to a sweltering 36 to 38. Relief may be on the way as a cooler airmass is expected to move in by Friday night.

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport was 18.4°C under mostly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure was noted at 101.2 kPa and falling, indicating possible changes in the weather pattern. The dew point was close to the air temperature at 17.8°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 96%. Winds are currently calm, and visibility is a clear 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Hot and Humid with Thunderstorm Risk

Today’s forecast for Thunder Bay includes a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning, and winds are expected to shift to the northwest at 20 km/h by late afternoon. The temperature will rise to a high of 30°C, but with the humidex, it will feel more like 39°C. The UV index will be at 7, categorized as high, so precautions should be taken if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a lingering 30% chance of showers early in the evening, along with a risk of thunderstorms. The skies will clear near midnight, and winds will become light after being from the northwest at 20 km/h earlier. The low will only dip slightly to 19°C.

The Days Ahead

Friday, August 2: The heat continues with sunny skies and a high of 30°C. The humidex will make it feel like 35°C, with the UV index reaching a very high level of 8. The night will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Saturday, August 3: A cooler day is expected with plenty of sunshine and a high of 25°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 12°C.

Sunday, August 4: More sunshine is forecasted, with a comfortable high of 23°C. The night will be clear and cooler, with a low of 9°C.

Staying Safe During the Heat

Extreme heat poses significant health risks, especially for older adults, young children, and individuals with underlying health conditions. To combat dehydration, it’s important to drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty. Remember that parked vehicles can quickly become dangerously hot, so never leave children or pets inside.

Remember, your pets deserve special attention during the heat. Lots of water, providing shade, trimming back their walks during the hottest parts of the day is a good idea too. Also remember to check the heat of the pavement, before letting your dog walk on it. It might feel fine through your shoes, but to the pads on your dog’s feet it might be way too hot.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the heat in full force, dressing in lightweight, breathable fabrics is key. Light-colored clothing will help reflect the sun’s rays, and don’t forget a hat and sunglasses for added protection. Given the high UV index, applying sunscreen is essential for skin protection.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay holds an interesting weather record for August 1st: the hottest temperature recorded on this date was 33.8°C in 1988, a reminder that the region can experience intense summer heat.