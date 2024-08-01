Japan, USA to compete for Women’s Baseball World Title; Canada secure spot in bronze medal game

Thunder Bay – Sports – World No. 1 Japan will face No. 4 USA in the World Championship Final of the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals 2024 presented by CARNEXT at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Canada.

On Wednesday, both powerhouses won their fourth consecutive game. Six-time World Champions Japan outscored Mexico 10-0, while USA shut out Chinese Taipei 9-0.

USA and Japan have faced each other four times in the Women’s Baseball World Cup Final, with a record of 2-2. USA won in 2004 and 2006, while Japan won in 2012 and 2014.

Japan is on a 39-game winning streak, which stretches back to the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup 2012 in Edmonton when they lost 5-2 to USA in pool play.

World No. 7 Canada defeated No. 3 Venezuela 10-0 in five innings on Lucie Anctil’s grand slam. They will compete for the bronze medal on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Mexico and Venezuela.