Greater Sudbury Weather: Warm with Afternoon Showers Likely

Greater Sudbury Weather Overview for August 1, 2024

Today in Greater Sudbury, residents can expect a warm summer day with temperatures reaching a high of 26°C. The morning will begin with partly cloudy skies, gradually giving way to more cloud cover as the day progresses. By the afternoon, there’s a 60% chance of showers, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, blowing from the southeast at 10 km/h, providing just a gentle breeze. The barometric pressure is currently 101.2 kPa and holding steady, while the humidity is at 64%, contributing to a slightly muggy feel as the day heats up.

What to Expect in the Coming Days

Tomorrow, the weather will cool down slightly with a high of 24°C and continued cloud cover. Showers are expected to persist, with a 70% chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will shift to the northeast at 15 km/h, bringing cooler and more stable conditions by the evening. Looking ahead to the weekend, anticipate more scattered showers with temperatures staying in the mid-20s, so keep an umbrella close at hand.

Historical Weather for August 1

On this day in Greater Sudbury’s weather history, the record high was 33.3°C, set back in 1949, while the record low was a chilly 7.2°C, recorded in 1976. Today’s weather is comfortably warm, although the afternoon showers are not uncommon for this time of year.

What to Wear

With warm temperatures and the likelihood of afternoon showers, it’s a good idea to dress in layers. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable in the morning, but it’s wise to carry a raincoat or umbrella for the afternoon. A pair of waterproof shoes might also come in handy if the rain becomes heavy.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Greater Sudbury, with its numerous lakes, often experiences microclimates? This means that certain areas of the city can have different weather conditions at the same time, especially during the summer when lake breezes and topography can influence local weather patterns.