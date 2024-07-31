Zealand Township Resident Faces Drug Trafficking Charges Following Dryden OPP Investigation

DRYDEN, ON – A traffic stop conducted by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) on July 23, 2024, has led to significant drug-related charges against a local resident.

With the support of the Dryden OPP Detachment, the investigation resulted in the arrest of a Zealand Township resident and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, along with Canadian currency and evidence indicative of drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Chantelle Petit of Zealand Township has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offenses:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

Petit has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 31, 2024.

Anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).