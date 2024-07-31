Two Manitoba Residents Face Charges Following Dryden OPP Traffic Stop

DRYDEN, ON – A routine traffic stop by the Dryden OPP Detachment on July 27, 2024, has resulted in charges against two Manitoba residents. The stop occurred just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 17 near Bedworth Road after an officer observed a vehicle being driven erratically.

During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle under the Cannabis Control Act. The search revealed a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

As a result, 30-year-old Adam Lepp of Vassar, Manitoba, has been charged with several offenses under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Highway Traffic Act, and Liquor License Act, including:

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Distributing over 30g of dried cannabis

Distributing one or more cannabis plants

Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

Passing on a roadway not clear of approaching traffic

Driving left of center while approaching a crest of grade

Driving a motor vehicle without a license

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Additionally, 36-year-old Candace Dokken, also of Vassar, Manitoba, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Distributing over 30g of dried cannabis

Distributing one or more cannabis plants

Both individuals have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 9, 2024.

Anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).