Stolen Vehicle Leads to Drug Charges in Dryden Area

DRYDEN, ON – A traffic stop conducted by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has led to the arrest of three individuals and multiple drug-related charges.

The stop, which occurred on July 25, 2024, just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Machin, involved a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers seized suspected illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, and morphine, along with other drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged:

Reuben Stoney, 33, of Fort Severn First Nation: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose Failure to comply with a release order (two counts)

Brittney Ripley, 29, of Dryden: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Sean Flett, 29, of Machin: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose Failure to comply with a probation order



One of the accused has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 26, 2024. The other two individuals remain in custody, with court appearances scheduled for July 31, 2024, and August 2, 2024.

Anyone with information about illicit drug trafficking is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).