Senpex Expanding Last-mile Logistics Operations to Canada

Canadian companies seeking to optimize their delivery capabilities will soon have access to ground-breaking last-mile logistics services provided by Senpex Technology. As a leading innovator in the logistics space, Senpex empowers companies operating in the consumer and B2B space to ensure efficient, reliable, and tailored delivery services that keep customers satisfied.

“We are excited to bring the same high-quality delivery solutions our US customers have come to rely on to Canada,” says Anar Mammadov, CEO of Senpex Technology. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring Canadian businesses can benefit from our advanced technology and extensive driver network. Whether you are looking for on-demand delivery services, same-day courier services, commercial moving services, or other logistics services, we have a solution for you.”

Mammadov is a software development professional who has spent nearly two decades providing enterprise solutions and mobile app development services to businesses around the world. He applied his practical and results-oriented approach to business to create Senpex, a personalized logistics and delivery service that has harnessed the power of technology to provide the fastest and most efficient last-mile delivery resource for businesses.

Senpex is an on-demand delivery platform specialized in providing last-mile logistics services via mobile apps, an all-in-one smart portal, and its advanced Senpex API — a customized integrated delivery option that automates logistics needs and helps companies scale their business to new locations and markets. Senpex’s AI-based framework enables its technology to deploy a unique set of custom parameters for each client, providing personalized solutions that make shipping more affordable and convenient for businesses of all sizes.

“Canadian businesses have been seeking more efficient and reliable delivery solutions, and we are thrilled to meet this demand with our advanced technology and extensive network,” says Mammadov. “We look forward to helping Canadian businesses enhance their delivery operations and provide exceptional service to their customers.”

Simplifying logistics with a proven SaaS platform

Last-mile logistics is a complex component for every company offering delivery services. When not handled efficiently, it can considerably increase operational costs.

Senpex boosts logistics efficiency by allowing companies to tap into its innovative transportation management software, a SaaS platform that provides back-office expertise. The Senpex platform optimizes the delivery workflow for companies, allowing them to offer streamlined shipping with less effort. Its advanced technology ensures orders are processed, sorted, collected, transported, and delivered on schedule and within budget.

Senpex customers can also leverage its easy API integration to empower on-demand delivery services for their e-commerce business.

“Our API integration provides everything a company needs to increase efficiency and profitability,” Mammadov shares. “It automates the delivery process while also providing the level of service online consumers demand, allowing companies to reduce their overhead and boost sales. It also reduces the cost per delivery by providing access to our proprietary multi-route optimization technology, which uses artificial intelligence to identify optimal routes and help drivers complete multi-stops in less time.”

AI-driven route optimization is a core component of Senpex’s delivery services across all of its platforms. Its dynamic system rapidly assesses data from various sources — traffic, weather, customer updates, and more — to ensure deliveries are on track to meet delivery goals.

Streamlining access with advanced mobile technology

Senpex recently enhanced its delivery services by expanding the range of services its customers can access via its mobile app. The updated app allows users to engage with a comprehensive suite of logistics offerings through an intelligent and user-friendly interface.

“Today’s businesses need to be able to do much more than request a simple drop-off or pick-up,” Mammadov says. “They have complex and customized logistics needs, which means logistics providers need to provide easy access to a wide range of services. Our new Canadian customers will find all the extra services needed to optimize delivery, such as specialized vehicles or set-up upon delivery, in our updated app.”

The new Senpex app further empowers customers by providing a detailed quote for the services selected before requiring payment information or account setup. It gives businesses all the information they need to make an informed decision about the best delivery strategy.

Senpex is bringing its technology-driven logistics solutions to Canadian businesses at an opportune time. Reports show that delivery needs — fueled in large part by healthy e-commerce sales — continue to be strong while delivery costs continue to increase. The variety of service options Senpex provides will allow Canadian companies to increase their quality of service without overtaxing their resources.

“We’re committed to making the delivery process as seamless as possible for our customers,” Mammadov says. “We’re excited about the advantages we can bring to Canadian companies by giving them access to the proven logistics solutions we have developed.”