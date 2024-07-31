Red Lake Resident Faces Multiple Weapons Charges Following Armed Standoff

RED LAKE, ON – A 25-year-old Red Lake resident is facing multiple weapons-related charges after a tense standoff with police at a local lodge.

On July 29, 2024, at approximately 7:15 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of an armed individual who had barricaded themselves inside a cabin at Sportsman’s Lodge on Little Vermilion Lake. The situation prompted a significant response from law enforcement.

With the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators, and the Red Lake Detachment Crime Unit, the standoff was resolved just before 2:00 p.m. when one individual was safely arrested. Following the arrest, the suspect was transported to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services for further assessment.

The individual, identified as Lexus McKay, 25, of Red Lake, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter to commit an indictable offence

Reckless discharge of a firearm endangering life or safety

Mischief – destroying or damaging property

Pointing a firearm

McKay remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.