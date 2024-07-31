MPP Mamakwa statement on Treaty 3 Police Services termination notice

KETAGAUNSEEBEE TERRITORY (SAULT STE. MARIE, ON) – MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), released the following statement in response to news that Wabaseemoong Independent Nations and Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek Chiefs and Council have given Treaty 3 Police Services (T3PS) 100 days notice of termination of services due to a lack of consistent resources:

“For too long the public safety of First Nations across Ontario have suffered due to strategic underfunding of First Nations police forces by the provincial government. This leaves our nations vulnerable, and without the protection they deserve. First Nations police services need to be considered essential and fully equipped with the resources they need to properly secure public safety. Otherwise, how can they do their job and keep our nations safe?

First Nations police services are constantly fighting an uphill battle against addiction, related violence and deaths due to insufficient resources. It’s time that changed. Our nations deserve to be safe and supported, and First Nations police deserve serious investment from the Canadian and Provincial governments so they can protect our communities”.

On July 29, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations and Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek Chiefs and Council announced that they gave Treaty 3 Police Services 100 days notice of their intention to terminate services for the communities they serve. They will now transition to Community-governed police forces.