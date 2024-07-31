Kirkland Lake Double Homicides Linked to Single Suspect

KIRKLAND LAKE, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a single suspect in connection with two double homicides that have shaken the Kirkland Lake community.

On July 30, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., OPP officers and Timiskaming District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a medical call at a residence on Woods Street. Upon arrival, two individuals—49-year-old Gabriel Marecki and 37-year-old Amanda Lachapelle—were transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced deceased.

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2023, OPP officers conducted a well-being check at a residence on Kirkpatrick Street. Inside, they found two more deceased individuals: 33-year-old Lea Thompson and 37-year-old Kyle Robertson.

Following thorough investigations, OPP investigators have connected the four homicides to a single suspect, Martyn (Marty) Rosko, a 38-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake. Rosko has since passed away, and as a result, no criminal charges can be laid. However, investigators have determined there were compelling grounds to charge Rosko with murder for all four victims had he been alive.

The OPP acknowledges the public interest in these tragic incidents, which have deeply affected several families and the wider Kirkland Lake community. The OPP thanks the public and media for their patience as investigators worked to uncover the details surrounding these deaths.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, supported by the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.