Chat with TBPS Chief Darcy Fleury Events Announced

THUNDER BAY, ON – This fall, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) will host a series of “Chat with the Chief: Policing in Our Community” events to engage directly with the public, share information, and gather community feedback.

Chief Darcy Fleury emphasizes the importance of these events for building stronger relationships between the police and the community. “It’s important for me to hear directly from people in the community about how they feel about their police service,” said Chief Fleury. “I’m committed to strengthening trust in our police service, and open dialogue is a key part of that process.”

In addition to the public events, the TBPS is launching a new initiative called “Ask the Chief.” In these short videos, Chief Fleury will address common questions to help the community better understand the work of the police service.

To ensure these efforts are as relevant and impactful as possible, the TBPS is also conducting an online survey to gather community input. Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the topics they believe should be discussed during the sessions and to submit specific questions for Chief Fleury to address. The survey will be open throughout August and can be accessed here.

Community members can also submit questions for the Chief at any time via email at news@thunderbaypolice.ca.

Details about the dates and locations of the “Chat with the Chief” events will be announced soon.