Brayden Bushby’s Day Parole Revoked After Breach of Conditions

THUNDER BAY, ON – Brayden Bushby, the man convicted of manslaughter for causing the death of Barbara Kentner by throwing a trailer hitch, has had his day parole revoked following a review that found he breached his parole conditions.

A report from the Parole Board of Canada, dated July 23, revealed that Bushby’s day parole was suspended by Correctional Services Canada after it was determined he violated key conditions of his release.

The report noted, “You breached the condition not to consume alcohol, which was a direct contributing factor in your manslaughter conviction, which resulted in the death of a female.”

In addition to the alcohol violation, Bushby, 25, was found to have a new tattoo of the Confederate flag on his chest. The parole board criticized this action, stating, “When asking why you would have a Confederate tattoo completed on your chest while on day parole, you believed this question to be irrelevant. Yet this response to the board demonstrates little insight into your actions regarding the link to your offence and the beliefs associated with this type of flag.”

Bushby was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Barbara Kentner. In January 2017, Bushby, who was intoxicated at the time, threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, striking Kentner as she walked down the street with her sister Melissa.

The impact caused severe injuries that led to Kentner’s death six months later due to complications from blunt force trauma.

Bushby was sentenced to eight years in prison in June 2021 and was granted day parole in August 2023, which was extended in January 2024.

His parole conditions included prohibitions on consuming or purchasing alcohol and entering establishments where alcohol is sold.

Initially, Bushby appeared to be complying with his conditions, living with his mother, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and maintaining employment.

However, the parole board’s report indicated that Bushby failed a Breathalyzer test in April of this year during a traffic stop, and is a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Additionally, he was charged under the Highway Traffic Act and failed to report a relationship with a woman known to police for drug involvement.

The report from the Parole Board adds, commenting on Bushby’s behaviour, “You appear to lack appreciation for the seriousness of your position as someone who is serving a sentence for manslaughter conditionally in the community while on day parole.”