NewsNational News Winnipeg Police Report: Firearm – Arrests: C24-174828 By NNL Digital News Update - July 30, 2024 4799 Information contained in our media releases may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. WINNIPEG – NEWS – On July 28, 2024, at approximately 11:16 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 1900 block of Ross Avenue West for the report of a male and female in an SUV with what was believed to be a handgun. Members of the Tactical Support Team (TST), along with the assistance of West District General Patrol officers, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where a loaded 3D-printed firearm was found within the vehicle. A 40-year-old male is facing the following criminal charges: Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle He remains in police custody. A 34-year-old female is facing the following criminal charges: Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle She was released on an Undertaking per the Criminal Code.