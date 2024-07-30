Winnipeg Police Report: Firearm – Arrests: C24-174828

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On July 28, 2024, at approximately 11:16 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 1900 block of Ross Avenue West for the report of a male and female in an SUV with what was believed to be a handgun.

Members of the Tactical Support Team (TST), along with the assistance of West District General Patrol officers, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where a loaded 3D-printed firearm was found within the vehicle.

A 40-year-old male is facing the following criminal charges:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle

He remains in police custody.

A 34-year-old female is facing the following criminal charges:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle

She was released on an Undertaking per the Criminal Code.