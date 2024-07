WINNIPEG – NEWS – On July 27, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service’s Property Crime Unit was assigned proactive duty with the Violent Crime Retail Theft Initiative in the Osborne Village neighbourhood.

While investigating an unrelated incident at a grocery store in the 400 block of River Avenue, an officer encountered an adult female suspect causing a disturbance within the store. The officer requested that the suspect leave the premises, at which point she threatened to kill and charged at the officer. The suspect proceeded to arm herself with a canister of insect/pest control and discharged it in the officer’s direction at close range.

A physical struggle ensued, with the suspect physically assaulting the officer in the upper body. Several officers intervened and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The assault resulted in minor injuries for which the officer did not require medical assistance.

Brittany Anne Marie McKAY, of Winnipeg, is charged with the following offences:

Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Resist Peace Officer

Warrant (Fail to attend court)

She was detained in police custody.