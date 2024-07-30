Winnipeg Police Crime Report: Homicide Investigation – Arrest: C24-174173

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On July 28, 2024, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the first 100 of Marlow Court regarding a serious assault.

Attending North District General Patrol members located an injured adult male with serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Emergency medical care was provided, and the injured male was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Members of the Homicide Unit were notified and continued the investigation.

The deceased male has been identified as Kennedy Maxwell ELK, 36 years old. He was a member of Dakota Tipi first Nation, currently residing in Winnipeg.

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., at a hotel in the 2500 block of Portage Avenue, Tactical Support Team members took custody of an adult male.

Ryan Sage MEECHES, 34 years old, has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

He was detained in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including video surveillance, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.