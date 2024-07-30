Thunder Bay Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following R.I.D.E. Program Stop

THUNDER BAY, ON – In a proactive effort to combat impaired driving, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on July 26th, 2024. The operation took place around 10:00 p.m. along Highway 591 near Island Lake Road, just outside Thunder Bay.

During the R.I.D.E. check, officers determined that a driver had been consuming alcohol. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Lori Chaboyer, a 63-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with several offenses under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Novice driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C.) above zero

Driving motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Chaboyer has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 4th, 2024.

The OPP remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of all road users in Ontario. The public is encouraged to report impaired driving by calling 911 in emergencies. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.