Thunder Bay Woman Charged with Impaired Driving Following Weekend Collision

THUNDER BAY, ON – One individual faces impaired driving charges after a weekend collision on Simpson Street and Northern Avenue. Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Upon arrival, Thunder Bay Police Service officers observed signs of impairment in one of the drivers. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested and taken for further testing.
She has been charged with:
- Impaired Operation of a Vehicle
- Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Disobeying Order of Court
The accused has appeared in court and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.