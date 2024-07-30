Thunder Bay Woman Charged with Impaired Driving Following Weekend Collision

THUNDER BAY, ON – One individual faces impaired driving charges after a weekend collision on Simpson Street and Northern Avenue. Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Upon arrival, Thunder Bay Police Service officers observed signs of impairment in one of the drivers. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested and taken for further testing.

She has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Disobeying Order of Court

The accused has appeared in court and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.