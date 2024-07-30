Thunder Bay Weather: Clear Skies Ahead

Current Weather

Thunder Bay is currently experiencing misty conditions with a temperature of 17.7°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 6:36 AM EDT. The dew point is also 17.7°C, with humidity at 100%. Winds are from the WSW at 8 km/h, and visibility is 8 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and falling.

Today’s Forecast

Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, leading to clear skies. The high will reach 29°C, with a humidex value of 36. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather (July 31, 2024)

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southerly at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37 and a UV index of 7 or high. Tomorrow night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Extended Forecast

August 1, 2024 : A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C. August 2, 2024: Sunny with a high of 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially during hot and humid conditions.

Protect yourself from the sun by using sunscreen, wearing a hat, and staying in the shade when possible.

Be cautious while driving in foggy conditions, maintaining a safe distance and using low-beam headlights.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay can experience significant temperature fluctuations and varying weather conditions within a single day. This makes it essential to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts to be prepared for any sudden changes.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the clear and sunny weather in Thunder Bay!