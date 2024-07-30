Threat Against Thunder Bay Public Library Drag Queen Storytime Investigated by Police

THUNDER BAY, ON – On Saturday, July 27, the Thunder Bay Police Service received information regarding a threat directed at a Thunder Bay Public Library branch, which was hosting a Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens event.

Police quickly secured the scene, conducting a thorough search of the library and the adjacent community centre. After a comprehensive sweep, they determined there was no credible threat in the area. Officers remained on-site to ensure the event proceeded safely and without incident.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Authorities emphasize that individuals engaging in such behavior and breaking the law may face criminal charges.

This is the second time a bomb threat has been made over the issue of Thunder Bay Drag Queens event at the Thunder Bay Public Library.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.