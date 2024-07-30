Terrace Bay: Fog Advisory in Effect

Current Conditions and Forecast

Fog Advisory (July 30, 2024)

Terrace Bay is under a fog advisory as of 5:32 AM EDT, with near zero visibility in fog expected or occurring. The fog is anticipated to dissipate later this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced, so drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

Current Weather

Temperature: 18°C (observed at 6:00 AM EDT)

Today’s Forecast

Cloudy conditions will transition to a mix of sun and cloud this morning as fog patches dissipate. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex of 28. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight’s Weather

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with fog patches developing in the evening. The low will be 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather (July 31, 2024)

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 30 and a UV index of 7 or high. Tomorrow night will be clear, with a low of 16°C.

Extended Forecast

August 1, 2024 : A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C. August 2, 2024: Sunny with a high of 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Health and Safety Tips

If driving in fog, slow down, maintain a safe distance, and be prepared to stop.

Ensure your vehicle’s lights are on, and avoid using high beams.

Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun, as UV levels will be high.

Terrace Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Terrace Bay can experience significant weather variability, with foggy mornings giving way to sunny afternoons. This variability makes it essential to stay informed about the latest weather updates.

Stay tuned for more updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe in Terrace Bay!