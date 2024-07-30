Reported Drive-By Shooting Shocks Wiley Street Residents in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON – In the early hours of Sunday, July 29, 2024, a typically quiet residential street in Thunder Bay were rattled by a drive-by shooting incident. At approximately 5:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire targeting a home on Wiley Street.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle, striking the residence. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

One witness reported that there were multiple impacts on the windows of the home.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has launched an active investigation, with officers canvassing the neighborhood for information and any available camera footage that could aid in identifying the perpetrators. Residents of Wiley Street are urged to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The police are also asking residents to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences in their area. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This shocking event has left the community on edge, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation between law enforcement and residents to maintain safety and security in Thunder Bay.