Red Lake OPP Respond to Over 290 Incidents in One Week

RED LAKE, ON – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a significant number of incidents between Monday, July 22, 2024, and Sunday, July 28, 2024. Officers handled a total of 296 occurrences during this period, including:

Police assistance : 41

: 41 Unwanted person : 32

: 32 Liquor Licence Control Act violations : 24

: 24 eTicket – Vehicle : 19

: 19 Prevent breach of peace : 18

: 18 Assault : 15

: 15 Mental Health Act calls : 14

: 14 Traffic complaints : 13

: 13 Ambulance assistance : 11

: 11 Person well-being checks : 10

: 10 Animal complaints : 6

: 6 Domestic disputes : 6

: 6 Family disputes : 6

: 6 Impaired/over 80 : 6

: 6 R.I.D.E. checks : 5

: 5 Property-related incidents : 4

: 4 Escorts : 4

: 4 Motor vehicle collisions : 4

: 4 Police information requests : 4

: 4 Bail violations : 4

: 4 911 call/hang-ups : 4

: 4 Marine incidents : 4

: 4 Alarms : 3

: 3 Noise complaints : 3

: 3 Phone calls : 3

: 3 Theft : 3

: 3 Trouble with youth : 2

: 2 Sexual assault : 2

: 2 Neighbour disputes : 2

: 2 Property checks : 2

: 2 Mischief : 2

: 2 Fires : 2

: 2 Municipal by-law violations : 1

: 1 Located missing person : 1

: 1 Warrants : 1

: 1 Community services : 1

: 1 Community Mobilization Program : 1

: 1 Breach of probation : 1

: 1 Disturbing the peace : 1

: 1 Traffic enforcement (H.T.A.) : 1

: 1 Assist other non-police agencies : 1

: 1 Police observations : 1

: 1 Other Criminal Code violations : 1

: 1 Child pornography : 1

: 1 Compliance checks : 1

: 1 Weapons offenses : 1

: 1 Routine traffic stops : 1

: 1 Duplicate occurrences : 1

: 1 Trespass to Property Act violations : 1

: 1 Sudden death investigations: 1

The Red Lake OPP laid 56 charges under the Criminal Code and six under the Highway Traffic Act during this period.

The OPP reminds the public about their online reporting system as an efficient alternative for reporting minor incidents. The Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) tool allows residents to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without needing an officer at the scene. This system is ideal for non-emergency situations without suspects or injuries.

To learn more and access Citizen Self Reporting online, visit opp.ca.