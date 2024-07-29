Thunder Bay a Humid and Warm Start to Monday July 29 2024

Current Weather in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – It feels humid and warm to start your Thunder Bay Monday. A shoutout to the team that put together a very successful Busker’s Festival over the weekend. Weather conditions as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, the weather is cloudy with a temperature of 17.9°C. The dew point is 17.4°C, resulting in 97% humidity. Winds are light from the northeast at 4 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. A few showers will begin late this morning, with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Local amounts of rainfall could range from 10 to 15 mm. Temperatures will rise to a high of 26°C, with a Humidex of 34. The UV index is 4, indicating a moderate level of UV radiation.

Afternoon: A few showers with a risk of thunderstorms continuing from late morning. The high remains at 26°C, with a Humidex of 34.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening and after midnight. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The low will be 17°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: The day will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the late afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a UV index of 8. The night will be clear with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday, July 31: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in light, breathable clothing for the warm temperatures. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index on Tuesday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay, located at the head of Lake Superior, often experiences variable weather conditions due to its proximity to the lake? This can lead to sudden changes in weather patterns, including fog, showers, and thunderstorms.