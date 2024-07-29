Neskantaga and Webiquie Weather Forecast for July 29 2924

As observed at Lansdowne House Airport at 6:09 AM EDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, the weather condition is foggy with a temperature of 13.7°C. The dew point is 13.6°C, resulting in 99% humidity. Winds are calm, and visibility is reduced to 0.2 km due to fog. The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: The day begins with foggy conditions. Temperatures start at 14°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 26°C, with a Humidex of 29. The UV index is 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The low will be 17°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will become west at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a UV index of 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 31: The day will be cloudy with a high of 30°C. The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in layers to stay comfortable in the cool morning and warmer afternoon temperatures. A light jacket is recommended for the cooler morning and evening conditions. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Webiquie, also known as Webequie First Nation, often experiences variable weather conditions influenced by its northern location in Ontario? This can result in rapid changes in weather, making it important to stay updated with the latest forecasts.