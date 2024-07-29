July 29, 2024 – Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather Conditions

Current weather conditions as observed at the Big Trout Lake Airport at 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, 29 July 2024 show misty conditions with a temperature of 13.0°C. The dew point is also 13.0°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are light from the north-northeast at 5 km/h, and visibility is reduced to 6 km due to mist.

Prepare for a hot day with high humidex values. Take along lots of beverages to keep hydrated.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: The day begins with local smoke early this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures start at 13°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: A 30% chance of showers is expected this afternoon. The high will reach 26°C, with a Humidex of 30. The UV index is 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 18°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: The morning and early afternoon will be sunny, followed by a mix of sun and cloud in the late afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 29°C, with a Humidex of 32 and a UV index of 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Wednesday, July 31: Expect cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The high will be 29°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warm temperatures. Keep an umbrella or light rain jacket handy for the chance of showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Big Trout Lake, located in Northwestern Ontario, experiences variable weather patterns influenced by its northern latitude? This can result in rapid changes in weather conditions, making it important to stay updated with the latest forecasts.