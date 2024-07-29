July 29, 2024 – Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Forecast

Current Weather in Wasaho Cree Nation

WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – As observed at Fort Severn Airport at 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, sees cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.4°C. The dew point is 9.2°C, resulting in 99% humidity. Winds are light from the northeast at 5 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: The day begins cloudy with temperatures starting at 9°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: The high will reach 17°C, with the UV index at 4, indicating a moderate level of UV radiation.

Evening: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 14°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be hazy, with winds becoming southwest at 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 27°C, with a Humidex of 32 and a UV index of 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 16°C.

Wednesday, July 31: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The high will be 29°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Thursday, August 1: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The high will be 25°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in layers to stay comfortable in the cool morning and warmer afternoon temperatures. A light jacket is recommended for the cooler morning and evening conditions. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for the chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Wasaho Cree Nation, located in Northern Ontario, often experiences variable weather conditions influenced by its northern latitude? This can lead to rapid changes in weather, making it important to stay updated with the latest forecasts.