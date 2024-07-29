July 29 2024 – Sioux Lookout Weather Forecast

Current Weather in Sioux Lookout

Conditions Today

Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Weather conditions at observed at 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, show that the temperature is 16.6°C with a dew point of 16.3°C, resulting in 98% humidity. Winds are light from the north-northeast at 4 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: The day begins with a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will dissipate as the morning progresses. Temperatures start at 17°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: A 30% chance of showers is expected this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 27°C, with a Humidex of 33. The UV index is 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Skies will become clear overnight, with fog patches developing. The low will be 17°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: The day will be sunny in the morning and early afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the late afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 28°C, with a Humidex of 36 and a UV index of 6. The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 31: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers during the day. The high will be 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in light, breathable clothing for the warm temperatures. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” often experiences a mix of weather patterns due to its geographical location in Northwestern Ontario? This can lead to varied weather conditions, including fog, showers, and thunderstorms.