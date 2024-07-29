July 29 2024 Marten Falls Weather Forecast

Current Weather in Marten Falls

Conditions Today

MARTEN FALLS – WEATHER – As observed at Ogoki Post at 5:00 AM EDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, the weather condition is not observed, but the temperature is 17.6°C with a dew point of 17.4°C, resulting in 99% humidity. Winds are light from the south-southwest at 5 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: The day begins with fog patches dissipating. Temperatures start at 18°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 26°C, with a Humidex of 31. The UV index is 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Evening: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Fog patches will develop before morning. The low will be 16°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will become west at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a Humidex of 34 and a UV index of 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 31: The day will be cloudy with a high of 30°C. The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in light, breathable clothing for the warm temperatures. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Marten Falls, located in Northern Ontario, often experiences variable weather conditions influenced by its geographical location? This can result in rapid changes in weather, making it important to stay updated with the latest forecasts.