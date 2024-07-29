July 29, 2024 – Fort Frances, Atikokan, Quetico Park Weather Forecast

Current Weather in Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico Park

Conditions Today

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – As observed at Fort Frances at 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, 29 July 2024, weather conditions show the temperature is 17.4°C with a dew point of 17.1°C, resulting in 98% humidity. The wind is calm, and the barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and rising.

Detailed Forecast

Morning: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches will dissipate as the morning progresses. Temperatures start at 17°C, rising throughout the day.

Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 26°C, with a Humidex of 33. The UV index is 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Skies will become clear overnight, with fog patches developing. The low will be 17°C.

Upcoming Days

Tuesday, July 30: The day will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a Humidex of 33 and a UV index of 7. The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 31: Expect cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers during the day. The high will be 27°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in light, breathable clothing for the warm temperatures. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances, located on the Ontario-Minnesota border, experiences a mix of weather patterns influenced by its position along the Rainy River and proximity to large bodies of water like Rainy Lake and Quetico Provincial Park? This can lead to varied weather conditions, including fog, showers, and thunderstorms.