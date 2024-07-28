Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, the regions of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 22°C. The dew point is at 19.9°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 86%. Winds are from the south-southwest at 13 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 99.7 kPa. The current humidex is 30, and visibility is at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 27°C, with a humidex of 31. The UV index is high at 6.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds shifting to the northwest at 30 km/h and becoming light late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 31. The night will be cloudy with a low of 16°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33°C in 1995. The record low was 8°C in 1972, and the greatest precipitation was 25.6 mm in 2000.

July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 34°C, with the lowest being 9°C in 1968. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 27.8 mm in 1982.

What to Wear

Given the warm temperatures and potential showers, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable to protect against the high UV index. It’s also a good idea to carry an umbrella or rain jacket for the potential showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

The regions of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are known for their beautiful natural landscapes and dynamic weather patterns. These areas experience a mix of warm summer days and occasional thunderstorms, making them exciting places for weather enthusiasts and outdoor activities.

