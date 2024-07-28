Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 19°C. The dew point is at 14.7°C, resulting in a moderate humidity level. The barometric pressure is 99.3 kPa.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

Today will start sunny but will see increasing cloudiness this morning with a 60% chance of showers late in the morning and this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms late this morning and afternoon. Expect hazy conditions with winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and increasing to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h by this morning. The high temperature will be 26°C, with a humidex of 31. The temperature will fall to 17°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, it will be cloudy with a 60% chance of early evening showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 18°C. The night will remain cloudy with a low of 12°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: Cloudy with a high of 24°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33°C in 1995. The record low was 8°C in 1972, and the greatest precipitation was 25.6 mm in 2000.

July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 34°C, with the lowest being 9°C in 1968. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 27.8 mm in 1982.

What to Wear

Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms along with moderate temperatures, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen is advisable for the morning hours due to the moderate UV index. Carrying an umbrella or rain jacket is recommended for the potential showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Fun Weather Fact

Wasaho Cree Nation, located near Fort Severn, experiences a range of weather patterns due to its location in northern Ontario. This area is known for its beautiful natural landscapes and diverse weather conditions, making it an interesting place for weather enthusiasts.

