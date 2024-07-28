Thunder Bay Weather Alert: Heat Warning and Showers Ahead

Current Weather Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 24°C. The dew point is at 21.4°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 86%. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 100.9 kPa and falling. The current humidex is 33, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Special Weather Statement: Heat Warning

A heat event continues today in Thunder Bay, with maximum daytime temperatures near 30°C and humidex values approaching 37. Overnight minimum temperatures will range between 17 and 20°C. There is a possibility that showers and thunderstorms may keep maximum daytime temperatures slightly cooler today for parts of northwestern Ontario. A cooler and less humid airmass is expected to arrive tonight.

Health Advisory

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, with greater risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant individuals, and those with physical or mental illnesses or disabilities. It’s important to:

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned or cool places.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

The forecast for today includes mainly cloudy skies with a few showers beginning in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Local amounts of rain could reach 5 mm. The high temperature will be 28°C with a humidex of 36, and the UV index is very high at 9.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, expect a few showers ending near midnight, then partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight, with local rainfall amounts between 15 and 25 mm. Fog patches are likely to develop overnight, and the temperature will drop to a low of 19°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 26°C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 6. The night will see cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C. The night will be clear with a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 34.5°C in 1988. The record low was 5.8°C in 1978, and the greatest precipitation was 45.6 mm in 2001.

July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 36.1°C, with the lowest being 6.7°C in 1952. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 69.1 mm in 1942.

What to Wear

Given the heat and humidity, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable to protect against the very high UV index. Carrying an umbrella or rain jacket might be useful for the afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Thunder Bay is known for its extreme temperature variations. The city can experience intense heat waves during the summer months, making it important to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Stay updated on Thunder Bay’s weather with detailed forecasts from the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.