Terrace Bay Weather Forecast: Warm Days with Showers Ahead

Current Weather Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Terrace Bay is experiencing a temperature of 16°C with very high humidity at 99%. Winds are light from the southeast at 5 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 101.2 kPa and falling.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating early in the morning. The high temperature will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index is very high at 8, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with showers beginning near noon and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 26°C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 5. The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C, with cloudy periods at night and a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 31°C in 1999. The record low was 7°C in 1976, and the greatest precipitation was 18.4 mm in 1991.

: The highest temperature recorded on this date was 31°C in 1999. The record low was 7°C in 1976, and the greatest precipitation was 18.4 mm in 1991. July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 32°C, with the lowest being 8°C in 1965. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 22.6 mm in 1987.

What to Wear

Given the warm temperatures and potential for showers, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable to protect against the very high UV index. It’s also a good idea to carry an umbrella or rain jacket for the potential showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Terrace Bay, located on the north shore of Lake Superior, experiences a mix of warm summer days and occasional thunderstorms, making it an exciting place for weather enthusiasts. The region is known for its scenic views and outdoor recreational opportunities, especially during the summer months.