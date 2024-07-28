St. Cloud Rox Win 11th Straight with Walk-Off Victory Over Thunder Bay Border Cats

Game Recap: St. Cloud Rox vs. Thunder Bay Border Cats

Noah Griese’s Ninth-Inning Homer Seals the Deal

Ladies and gentlemen, what a night at Joe Faber Field as the St. Cloud Rox continue their red-hot streak with an 8-6 walk-off victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats. It was a nail-biting back-and-forth affair, but Noah Griese from the University of Nebraska-Omaha delivered the game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, pushing the Rox to their 11th consecutive win.

Thunder Bay’s Iffrig and Ketzner Shine Despite Loss

The Border Cats fought valiantly, with Riley Iffrig from Indiana State University putting them ahead early with a two-run home run in the first inning, his second of the season. Iffrig had a stellar night, doubling and driving in four runs. Cole Ketzner of the University of South Alabama kept the Cats in the game with a solo homer in the eighth, his team-leading ninth of the season, tying the score at six.

Additional Contributions and Key Plays

Nathanael Frederking from Boston College chipped in with two hits, while Keegan Garis of Indiana State University showcased his speed with a triple and three runs scored, maintaining an impressive .522 average over 15 games. Griffin Catto from Southern Illinois University entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got the final out to keep the game tied but ultimately took the loss in relief, dropping his record to 3-1.

Series Finale Set for Sunday Evening

The Cats and Rox wrap up their two-game series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET. Thunder Bay’s Peter Fusek from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is set to take the mound, aiming to even the series and halt St. Cloud’s remarkable winning streak.