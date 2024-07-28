Sioux Lookout Weather Alert: Heat Event Continues

Current Weather Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing a temperature of 22°C. The dew point is at 20.8°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 91%. Winds are from the south at 18 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 100.4 kPa and falling. The current humidex is 31.

Special Weather Statement: Heat Warning

A heat event continues today in Sioux Lookout, with maximum daytime temperatures expected to reach near 30°C and humidex values approaching 37. Overnight minimum temperatures will range between 17 and 20°C. There is a possibility that showers and thunderstorms may keep maximum daytime temperatures slightly cooler today for parts of northwestern Ontario. A cooler and less humid airmass is expected to arrive tonight.

Health Advisory

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, with greater risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant individuals, and those with physical or mental illnesses or disabilities. It’s important to:

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned or cool places.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

Today will see a few showers ending this morning, then mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Local amounts of rain could reach 10 to 15 mm. The high temperature will be 28°C, with a humidex of 36. The UV index is high at 7.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of early evening showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Skies will clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will be sunny in the morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 7. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: Sunny with a high of 27°C. The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 35°C in 1989. The record low was 9°C in 1971, and the greatest precipitation was 25 mm in 1980.

: The highest temperature recorded on this date was 35°C in 1989. The record low was 9°C in 1971, and the greatest precipitation was 25 mm in 1980. July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 34°C, with the lowest being 10°C in 1968. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 31 mm in 1992.

What to Wear

Given the warm temperatures and potential showers, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable to protect against the high UV index. It’s also a good idea to carry an umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Sioux Lookout, located in northwestern Ontario, experiences a mix of warm summer days and occasional thunderstorms, making it a dynamic place for weather enthusiasts. The region is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, especially during the summer months.