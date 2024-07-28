Marten Falls Weather Alert: Heat Warning Continues

Current Weather Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Marten Falls is experiencing a temperature of 21°C. The dew point is at 19.6°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%. Winds are from the south-southwest at 17 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 100.5 kPa and falling. The current humidex is 28.

Special Weather Statement: Heat Warning

A heat event continues today in Marten Falls, with maximum daytime temperatures expected to reach near 30°C and humidex values approaching 37. Overnight minimum temperatures will range between 17 and 20°C. There is a possibility that showers and thunderstorms may keep maximum daytime temperatures slightly cooler today for parts of northwestern Ontario. A cooler and less humid airmass is expected to arrive tonight.

Health Advisory

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, with greater risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant individuals, and those with physical or mental illnesses or disabilities. It’s important to:

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned or cool places.

Today’s Forecast: July 28, 2024

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning early this morning and a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts could reach between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 29°C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: July 29, 2024

Monday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 32. The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

The Week Ahead

July 30, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 27°C, with cloudy periods at night and a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

July 28 : The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33°C in 1995. The record low was 8°C in 1972, and the greatest precipitation was 25.6 mm in 2000.

: The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33°C in 1995. The record low was 8°C in 1972, and the greatest precipitation was 25.6 mm in 2000. July 29: Historically, temperatures have reached up to 34°C, with the lowest being 9°C in 1968. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 27.8 mm in 1982.

What to Wear

Given the warm temperatures and potential for showers, lightweight and breathable clothing such as T-shirts and shorts are recommended. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable to protect against the high UV index. It’s also a good idea to carry an umbrella or rain jacket for the potential showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Marten Falls, located near Ogoki Post, experiences a range of weather patterns due to its location in northern Ontario. This area is known for its natural beauty and dynamic weather conditions, making it an interesting place for weather enthusiasts.

