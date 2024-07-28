Get Set for Exciting World Cup Women’s Baseball

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals 2024 pre-tournament press conference at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay became a dynamic forum for discussing the state and future of women’s baseball. The international managers and players were helping to shed light on the sport’s growth and challenges.

USA Manager Veronica Alvarez Emphasizes Growth Opportunities

Veronica Alvarez, USA manager and MLB Ambassador for girls in baseball, stressed the importance of leveraging every opportunity to advance women’s baseball. “Everybody in this room can make a difference – players, coaches, the local organizers, the WBSC, and you, the media. We are all part of an exciting opportunity,” she commented.

Canadian Progress Highlighted by Manager Anthony Pluta

Anthony Pluta, Canada’s manager, highlighted the progress in providing opportunities for girls in baseball. He emphasized the role of leagues in Quebec in developing national team players. “We are giving girls a lot of opportunities to play. Of course, we would like to see it develop faster, but we like where we are,” he said.

Mexico, Japan, and Chinese Taipei Captains Share Aspirations

Mexico’s captain, Dani Leal, expressed pride in her country’s increased support for girls in baseball, inspired by their success in the World Baseball Classic. Japan’s manager, Risa Nakashima, spoke on maintaining their World Cup dominance while inspiring future players. Chinese Taipei’s captain, Shi Mei Shu, a former international softball player, emphasized promoting baseball among younger girls in Taiwan.

Event Details and Competition Schedule

The WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals 2024 will begin in Thunder Bay, Canada on Sunday, July 28. Six teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two finishers vying for the World Title, and the third and fourth-place teams playing for the bronze medal on Sunday, August 3.