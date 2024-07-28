Commissionaires Ottawa Open: Barend Botha Leads After Third Round at Eagle Creek Golf Club

Third-Round Recap: Barend Botha Leads at 21-Under

Botha Shoots 5-Under 67 to Hold 54-Hole Lead

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a glorious day at Eagle Creek Golf Club as Barend Botha from South Africa takes the 54-hole lead in the Commissionaires Ottawa Open with a stunning 21-under after carding a 5-under 67 in the third round. Botha dazzled the crowd with six birdies, maintaining his lead despite a lone bogey on the 18th. Starting the week with a sizzling 9-under 63, Botha has held the top spot since Friday.

Chuan-Tai Lin Trails by One Stroke

Hot on Botha’s heels is Chuan-Tai Lin from Chinese Taipei, just one stroke back at 20-under. Lin’s impressive performance continued with a 6-under 66, setting the stage for a thrilling final round.

Top Contenders Include Trey Shirley and Joey Savoie

American Trey Shirley sits comfortably in third place at 19-under, followed closely by a trio tied for fourth: Connor Creasy, Joey Savoie, and George Markham at 18-under. Notably, Canadian Joey Savoie delighted the home crowd with a hole-in-one on the 15th, a 186-yard seven iron masterpiece.

Tournament Schedule and Final Round Tee Times

The final round of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open kicks off on Sunday at 7:40 a.m., with tee times extending until 12:50 p.m. Barend Botha will tee off at 1:50 p.m. in the final group, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning professional career.

Player Spotlight: Barend Botha’s Rise to Prominence

Early Achievements and Collegiate Career

Barend Botha, at just 22 years old, has shown remarkable prowess on the greens. Hailing from George, South Africa, and residing in Toledo, Ohio, Botha’s journey includes earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School. His collegiate career at the University of Toledo was stellar, earning him MAC Golfer of the Year twice and setting a school record with a stroke average of 70.5 in the 2022-23 season.

Professional Debut and Current Standing

Botha made his PGA TOUR Americas debut at the Bromont Open, finishing T60. A win at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open would significantly boost his standing, propelling him to No. 13 in the Fortinet Cup points list.

Competition Notes and Final Round Insights

Course Setup and Weather Conditions

Eagle Creek Golf Club played at a par 72, 7,032 yards, with the third round averaging a score of 68.680. Sunny skies and mild northwest winds provided ideal conditions for the players.

Top Performers and Key Statistics

Four countries represented in the top five: USA, South Africa, Canada, and Chinese Taipei.

Ricardo Celia of Colombia is the top Latin player at T13 with 15-under.

The most challenging hole was the 424-yard par-4 16th, averaging +.150 in the third round.

Quick Links:

About PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR Americas offers international competitive opportunities for professional golfers, preparing them for advancement to the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. The 2024 season consists of 16 events across Latin America and North America, culminating in the Fortinet Cup Championship in September, where the top 10 players earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.