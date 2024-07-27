Staying Safe During Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes in Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY – CLIMATE – As Northwestern Ontario grapples with Heat Warnings in Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, and Thunder Bay, the region faces a heightened risk of severe thunderstorms and potentially tornadoes.

Hydro One is prepared to respond to any weather-induced power outages, but residents need to stay informed and take precautions to ensure their safety during these extreme weather conditions.

Signs of a Tornado Forming

Tornadoes can develop rapidly, often with little warning. Key signs of a tornado forming include:

A dark, greenish sky or large, dark, low-lying clouds.

Hail or heavy rain followed by a sudden calm or an intense wind shift.

A loud, continuous roar or rumble, often compared to a freight train.

A visible funnel cloud, which appears as a rotating, narrow column extending from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground.

What to Do During a Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm

If you notice any of these signs or if a tornado warning is issued, it’s essential to act quickly:

Seek Shelter Immediately: Move to a small, windowless interior room on the lowest level of your home, such as a basement or storm cellar. If you’re in a high-rise building, choose a hallway in the center of the building. Protect Yourself: Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, cover yourself with a mattress, heavy blankets, or even a helmet to shield against debris. Stay Informed: Keep a battery-operated weather radio, smartphone, or other communication devices handy to receive updates and instructions from local authorities. Avoid Windows and Exterior Walls: These areas are more likely to be impacted by flying debris. Stay away from corners, as they can attract debris and cause more injuries.

Hydro One’s Preparedness and Reporting Outages

Hydro One crews are geared up and ready to respond to any outages that may occur as quickly and safely as possible. The company is also mobilizing additional crews from other areas to support restoration efforts in regions forecasted for severe weather, particularly Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances, which may experience damaging high winds overnight and into the weekend.

If power outages occur, Hydro One will determine an estimated time of restoration once damage has been assessed by their crews. Residents can report outages by:

Texting 92887 (WATTS).

Using Hydro One’s outage map and app.

Calling 1-800-434-1235.

The company’s outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as crews on the ground provide new information. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications at hydroone.com/outages.

Stay Safe and Prepared

While Hydro One is prepared to address any power outages promptly, personal safety during severe thunderstorms and tornadoes should be the top priority. By recognizing the signs of a tornado, seeking immediate shelter, and staying informed, residents of Northwestern Ontario can protect themselves and their families during these dangerous weather events.