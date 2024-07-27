Northwest Region Wildfire Update: High to Extreme Fire Hazards

July 26, 2024 – 18:00 CDT

Current Fire Status

As of early Friday evening, one new wildfire has been confirmed in the Northwest Region. Thunder Bay 11 (THU011) is under control, covering 0.3 hectares, and is located 35 kilometers west of Kakabeka Falls.

Currently, there are eight active wildfires in the Northwest Region in various stages of control. Two of these fires are under control, while six are being observed.

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard is primarily high across the Northwest Region, with extreme fire hazard areas over parts of Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganeeng Provincial Park, North Bamaji Lake, and Wabakimi Provincial Park.

For the latest fire hazard updates and active fire locations, check out the Ontario Interactive Map.

Safety Notices

Waterbomber Safety:

If you see waterbombers approaching a body of water, move close to the shore. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft are in the way. Stay safe and give them space to work.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, call 9-1-1.