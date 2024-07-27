Northeast Region Wildfire Update: Low to Extreme Fire Hazards

July 26, 2024 – 17:50

Current Fire Status

As of this evening, there are no new wildfires confirmed in the Northeast Region. Currently, 15 active wildfires are being observed in the far north.

Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region ranges from low to high, with two areas experiencing extreme fire hazard values: Pukaskwa National Park and an area east of Wawa.

For the latest fire danger values, check the Ontario interactive map.

Safety Notices

No Drone Zone:

Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Drones can endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Stay safe and keep clear of forest fires.

Waterbomber Safety:

If you see waterbombers approaching a body of water, move close to the shore. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft are in the way. Stay safe and give them space to work.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, call 9-1-1.